It was a moment of joy at Amansea community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a mentally challenged woman popularly known as Mama Blessing gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some women around the vicinity helped the woman who went through labor around a shop at Garki Amansea to deliver her baby.

Sharing the baby powder to well-wishers as a custom amongst Igbo people, Mama Blessing was happy that her bundle of joy is safe and sound.

Following the directive of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs Honourable Ify Obinabo, the Woman President General of Amansea, Mrs. Igwebuike Chinyere, brought the new born and her mother to Awka for proper medical attention and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the development , Honourable Obinabo thanked God for safe delivery and commended Amansea women for their support to the woman and her baby.





She noted that state government will rehabilitate Mama Blessing after which she will be reunited with her daughter.

As at the time of this report, the baby is in the care of the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare while the mother is receiving treatment at Nteje Rehabilitation centre in Oyi Council Area of the State.

