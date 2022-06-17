Mental health: Empress Njamah gives update on Ada Ameh’s condition

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has given fans an update on the mental health of her colleague and friend, Ada Ameh.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 16, 2022, where she shared a video of Ameh sleeping.

According to Njamah, she has been taking care of the actress since she broke the news of her mental health.

“All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words, advice, calls, messages…we can only keep PRAYING. I didn’t ignore all your tags,” she captioned the video.

“I have been babysitting (or should I say adult sitting😂) according to @adaameh IT IS WELL, WHO NO GO NO KNOW… it will pass #staystrong #weloveyou #adaameh #itiswell.”

It would be recalled that Ameh had revealed via her Instagram page that she was going through some mental health issues.

“Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues,” she said.

Ada Ameh is a Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades.

It is still not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling, but she has revealed that she’ll be fine.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Mental health: Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh’s condition

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Mental health: Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh’s condition