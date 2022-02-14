Mental disorder largely neglected ― Ganduje’s aide

Special Adviser on Health Matters to Kano State governor, Dr Fauziyya Idris, has described mental disorder as one of the neglected part of health-related issues, as most people do not regard it but often stigmatize those affected by it.

This was just as she disclosed state mental health committee will commence advocacy visits across 16 local government areas to sensitise the general public about the dangers of substance abuse, gender-based violence and mental disorder.

She stated this during the 3rd session of mental health round table discussion with women groups, held in kano.

Dr Idris who is also the chairperson Kano State mental health action committee, and head of female anti-drug ambassadors committee said the meeting was organised to profer lasting solutions to the deadly menace which is prevalent in the society.

The mental health committee had engaged relevant stakeholders including guidance and counseling mentors, traditional leaders, government officials and women groups to map out means of mitigating mental disorder, drug abuse and gender-based violence.

Dr Idris said the state government had adopted recommendations from the 1st and 2nd round table discussion which has yielded positive results.

In her remarks, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Child Protection Specialist, Hajiya Fatima Adamu, called for inclusion of men in the round table discussions, saying that men have a vital role to play in mitigating societal problems.

She said UNICEF child protection unit has provided services to street children, trained trainees and supported WARAKA sexual referral centre.

Hajiya Adamu called for establishment of more sexual referral centres across the 44 local government areas to accommodate the state’s large population.