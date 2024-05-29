The Anambra State Governor’s wife, Dr Nonye Soludo has established pad bank at the State College of Health Technology to promote menstrual hygiene among female students.

Soludo, Founder of Healthy Living initiative, also distribute the pads to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day at the College premises Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday.

She said: “Health Living with Nonye Soludo recognised that with the rising cost of sanitary pads, many women and girls in Nigeria are experiencing menstrual poverty as they can not afford sanitary pads.

“This poverty made many women and girls resort to unhygienic materials to absorb menstrual blood which could cause reproductive infections, urinary infection among others.

“Accessibility to sanitary pads remains a major concern and It gets even worse when menstrual emergencies break out in schools. Therefore, we want to intervene where it matters the most.”

“Establishing this pad banks will enable girls have access to pads when they suddenly experience their monthly flow. No girl in Anambra shall be deprived of education due to menstruation,” she said.

Soludo advised girls to maintain proper hygiene during menstruation as it would help prevent infections, beat down stigmas arising from menstrual emergencies and help them manage their menstrual cycle with dignity.

According to her, menstruation is a normal biological process and part of a woman’s life and not something to be ashamed of or to be stigmatised.

“Menstruation shows you are developing appropriately as a young woman and you should be happy because you are on the right part to adulthood,” she said.

In his remark, the Provost of the College, Dr Daniel Ezeobi appreciated the Governor’s Wife for the gesture.

