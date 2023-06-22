It has been emphasized that men must actively participate in all matters of family health to achieve the objectives of Maternal, Perinatal Child Death Surveillance Response (MPCDSR) in Bauchi State.

Men are specifically urged to ensure that their wives attend health facilities near them to access healthcare services provided by qualified medical personnel.

This statement was made by Eunice Oladeru, the Officer in charge of the Maternity Department at the General Hospital in Misau, during a visit by members of the CSO Journalists for Public Health Development and Initiative (J4PD) to gather first-hand information on MPCDSR activities.

Oladeru explained that men’s support is crucial in taking the health of pregnant women and their children seriously.

According to her, “The support of men will instil confidence in women and encourage them to visit health facilities, especially during the pregnancy period for Antenatal care (ANC), which will reduce the maternal mortality rate.”

Oladeru emphasized that the Maternity staff are doing their best to provide quality healthcare services to all clients accessing the facility, assuring that they will continue to give their best.

Fatima Mohammed Bashir, a staff member of the Maternity and a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM), also expressed dismay at the attitude of men who do not support their pregnant wives in seeking care at health facilities.

She stated that the lack of attendance for ANC remains a major issue affecting the quality of healthcare service delivery in the area, as many men prefer to have their wives deliver at home.

Bashir, a Registered Nurse, said, “Some pregnant women are brought to the facility at the last hour after their condition has become complicated. In such situations, there is little or nothing we can do as health workers.”

She also mentioned that the introduction of MPCDSR has significantly contributed to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in Misau LGA, as the MPCDSR committee periodically reviews some of the cases.

Bashir added that MPCDSR has improved access to quality healthcare service delivery, particularly in terms of safe deliveries and immediate care for the newborn.





She emphasized that there are follow-ups for MPCDSR review cases that are close by, while those in distant villages are hardly followed up due to the distance.

Bashir also expressed concern that referrals are not made in a timely manner by primary healthcare facilities, leading to increased fatalities during childbirth, such as excessive bleeding resulting in the death of the pregnant woman and unborn child.

She called on journalists to assist in educating the public about the importance of men supporting their wives in seeking immediate care at the nearest health facilities during pregnancy to preserve the lives of both the mother and child.

According to her, “The media is a valuable platform for effecting positive attitudinal change among the people. We are seeking your support and cooperation to achieve quality healthcare service delivery.”

