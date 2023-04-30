Popular music executive, Soso Soberekon, has exposed the latest trick of some married guys who he claims now employ side chicks in their homes to have quick access to them.

Soberekon said that men now employ their side chicks as home tutor for their kids.

He revealed this in a post on his Instagram account.

The talent manager warned women to exercise caution since men have now found a new means other than taking their infidelity outside of their home and being caught in hotels or apartments.

He wrote, “Some men are employing their side chick as their children’s home lesson teacher. Women be careful, they have changed pattern.”