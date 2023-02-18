Last weekend we looked at the subject of Trade By Barter.

The truth is we are all trading in something; whether you’re a professional working 8-5 pm daily or you are self-employed with a business of your own, there is some sort of trading going on daily.

Doctors are trading in the health sector, engineers could be trading in construction and others, and lawyers are negotiating every day and representing clients. Everyone is involved in one trade or the other.

Trading was the main facility of pre-historic people, who exchanged goods and services with each other in a ‘gift economy’ before the innovation of modern-day currency.

The subject of Trade by barter does not end in 6000 BC, being the oldest mode of transaction. It’s still very much with us today, the only difference I see, is that the main compensation for services rendered or products sold is money.

In Today’s world, the mode of transaction is through the exchange of money.

Money has become a common factor in all forms of trading.

Money has become a critical means of exchange.

When it comes to money, women are said to be more responsible than men, with an international survey finding that women are less likely to get into debt and strive harder to become financially independent than men.

The global Reuters Synovate survey polled some 4,500 women in 12 countries about money matters. An equal number of men were also asked several questions related to finances.

The survey showed that just over half of both genders said women are more responsible with money than men, with the highest level of agreement found in Mexico, where 72 percent of people believed women were better at handling finances.





And although more than 40 percent of women use part of their monthly income to pay off credit cards and debts, some 70 percent of the female, also said that having more than one credit card could lead to financial debt, revealing women’s higher awareness.

If we take a quick look at shopping, for example, men and women do shopping differently.

A study by the Wharton School of Business titled “Men Buy, Women Shop” found that women are more likely to view shopping as a recreational activity, while most men just want to get out of that store with their purchase as quickly as possible. Because of this, women will be quick to notice and care about a store’s environment and the way they were treated by salespeople. A man just wants to pick up what he needs and leave the shop.

Some women even find shopping therapeutic; hence the popular need for women to go “Window-Shoping” without actually buying anything. [the activity of looking at goods displayed in shop windows, especially without intending to buy anything]. Cambridge Dictionary explains that people often choose to window shop because it is an activity with no real obligations. The lack of a timeframe, combined with not having to spend money, lets some individuals forget their worries and relax. They come back happy, rejuvenated, and ready to face their next task.

A woman can wake up and call her friends so they can go out to window shop and come back happy; men, however, find this time-wasting.

Though in some cases women are bigger spenders than their male counterparts; because they are more prone to impulse buying and what I call peer-pressure-buying than most men. When a woman goes shopping with another woman, there’s the tendency for them to buy the same things.

Let’s discuss this. What kind of shopper are you?

