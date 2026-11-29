Society often expects men to be strong, successful, dependable and in control. From an early age, many boys are taught to be tough, to provide and to handle their problems without complaining. These expectations may become even more demanding as men enter midlife, a stage when responsibilities can increase and questions about life, achievement and the future may begin to emerge.

For many men, midlife is a time of reflection. They may begin to look back at their achievements and ask themselves whether they have done enough, whether they are where they hoped to be, or whether they have missed important opportunities. These questions are not necessarily signs of a crisis. They may simply reflect a growing awareness of time, changing priorities and the desire to make the remaining years meaningful.

Career and financial pressures can also become more pronounced. A man may be concerned about job security, retirement, his children’s education, housing, business responsibilities or the rising cost of living. Even when he appears successful, he may privately worry about whether he can continue to meet the expectations placed upon him. The pressure to remain financially dependable can make it difficult to acknowledge uncertainty or ask for help.

Fatherhood may also change during this period. Children who once depended entirely on their fathers may begin to make independent decisions, leaving some men to adjust to a different role in their lives. At the same time, ageing parents may require more attention and support. A man can find himself caught between caring for the younger generation and supporting the older one, while trying to maintain his own responsibilities.

Identity can become another important issue. For some men, their sense of worth may be closely tied to their occupation, income or position as a provider. Retirement, redundancy, business setbacks or changes in professional status can therefore affect more than their finances. They may also challenge how they see themselves and what they believe they have to offer.

Physical changes can bring their own concerns. Men may notice reduced energy, slower recovery after physical activity, changes in appearance or concerns about sexual health. Some may begin to think more seriously about ageing and mortality. Unfortunately, social expectations can discourage men from discussing these concerns or seeking medical advice early enough.

One of the most difficult pressures at midlife may be the expectation that a man should remain emotionally strong at all times. When he is worried, disappointed or overwhelmed, he may feel that expressing these emotions would make him appear weak. Rather than talk about what is troubling him, he may withdraw, become irritable, immerse himself in work, spend excessively or make risky decisions. These responses do not apply to all men, but they can sometimes be ways of coping with feelings that have not found a safe outlet.

So, what can men do when midlife begins to feel overwhelming? The first step is to recognise that they do not have to carry every responsibility alone. Making time for honest conversations with trusted friends, partners or family members can help reduce the emotional burden. Men can also benefit from reviewing their priorities, setting realistic expectations and allowing themselves to adjust goals that no longer reflect their circumstances. Maintaining friendships, engaging in activities that bring fulfilment beyond work, and paying attention to physical and mental health are equally important.

For men who feel persistently overwhelmed, anxious, low in mood or disconnected from life, speaking with a mental health professional can provide a safe space to understand what they are experiencing and develop healthier ways of coping. Midlife is also an opportunity to build new routines, strengthen relationships and rediscover interests that may have been neglected during years of work and family responsibilities. The aim is not to solve every problem at once, but to take meaningful steps towards a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Not all men experience midlife as a crisis. For some, it can be a fulfilling period marked by greater confidence, emotional maturity, clearer priorities and a deeper appreciation of life. They may feel more comfortable with who they are and become less concerned about meeting every expectation of society. Midlife can therefore bring growth and satisfaction as much as it can bring uncertainty.

What matters is that men have the opportunity to speak honestly about their experiences without being judged. They need spaces where they can acknowledge their fears, disappointments and hopes, and where seeking support is understood as a healthy response rather than a failure. Men deserve the same emotional care and understanding that they are often expected to provide for others.

Until then, remember that strength is not measured by how much a man can endure in silence. Sometimes, it is also reflected in his willingness to acknowledge when he needs support.

Next week, we turn our attention to women at midlife, looking beyond physical ageing and hormonal changes to explore the psychological and emotional experiences that can shape this stage of life.