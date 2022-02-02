Memo to Nigeria’s next president

Dear Prospective President,

In this season of presidential declarations, let me first congratulate you on your bold confidence to step out and subject yourself to both public service and public scrutiny, whether you have declared to run or not. It is an enormous work to govern a country covering an area of 923,769 square kilometres (356,669 sq mi), with an approximated population of 211 million, more than 500 languages, complex, diverse interests and challenges, and their inherent problems. This job is not for the faint-hearted nor for naysayers; it is for dealers in pragmatic hope, courageous patriots, visionary voices, intentional nation builders, open minded bridge builders, peace makers, exposed, experienced and educated citizens who love their country. To be clear, it falls within the four of your constitutional rights to vote and be voted for in any election in Nigeria.

Since 1914 when the name “Nigeria” came into corporate existence, there have been twenty-four men who have either been forced or forced themselves on Nigeria – from Sir Lord Frederick Lugard (1 Jan. 1914 – 8 Aug. 1919); Sir Hugh Charles Clifford (8 Aug 1919 – 13 Nov 1925); Sir Graeme Thomas (13 Nov 1925 – 17 Jan 1913); Sir Donald Charles Cameron (17 Jan 1931 – 1 Nov 1935); Sir Benard Henry Bourdillon (1 Nov 1935 – 1943); Arthur Frederick Richards (1943 – 5 Feb 1948); Sir John Macpherson (1 Oct 1954 – 15 Jun 1955); Sir James Wilson Robertson (15 June 1955 – 16 Nov 1960); Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1 Oct 1960 – 15 Jan 1966); Chief Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe (1 Oct 1963 – 16 Jan 1966); Maj. Gen. Aguiyi-Ironsi (16 Jan 1966 – 29 July 1966); Gen. Yakubu Gown (1 Aug 1966 – 29 July 1975); Gen. Murtala Ramat Muhammed (July 1975 – Feb 1976); Gen. Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo (14 Feb 1976 – 1 Oct 1979); Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (1 Oct 1979 – 31 Dec 1983); Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (31 Dec 1983 – 27 Aug 1985); Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (27 Aug 1985 – 26 Aug 1993); Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan (29 Aug 1993 – 17 Nov 1993); Gen. Sani Abacha (17 Nov 1993 – 8 Jun 1998); Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (9 Jun 1998 – 29 May 1998); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (29 May 1999 – 29 May 2007); Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (29 May 2007 – 5 May 2010); Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (6 May 2010 – 29 May 2015); and currently President Muhammadu Buhari.

By the time you assume office in 2023, you will meet a Nigeria that is more divided than we were in 1966, economically at a fix with a 1.5 per cent economic growth, 143 per cent corruption global perception, and all low with security than we were at post civil war. I do not intend to discuss campaign strategies with you, I should be wise enough to know that you already have overflow of outlets for campaign related strategies. I rather we focus on what we must do in laying the foundation of our country’s strategic development through the institution of the Presidency. Our nation is in serious search for a “perfect” president. And even though Jonathan Alter’s position that “all Presidents are blind dates” may be politically logical, you must understand that you have every potential to propel Nigeria to the envisioned trajectory of shared prosperity. The possibilities of building a productive, functional, efficient and safe Nigeria starts from your optimistic dispositions to possibilities, openness to new ideas, and continuous commitment to working for the overall interest of our nation. Being a “perfect” president means having and Practising certain personal and political skills that endears you to good governance, sustainable development results and impact. For a start, you will need personal attributes of authenticity, character, courage, ambition and drive, optimism, strength and toughness, be a learner as well as a listener, people’s skills, and self confidence; while you need such political skills as coalition building, executive competence, strategic thinking, capacity to inspire the nation, persuasive communication, and stagecraft performance skills.

Once you are sworn-in as the Commander-in-Chief to uphold and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you become bound to exercise the nearly omnipresent powers of the President in helping to set the national agenda through the core cardinal responsibilities of a country’s president, to wit: ensuring national security, galvanizing our diverse peculiarities for nation building, building a productive economy, and going for a foreign policy that advances our national interest. First and perhaps the most important, no country, no matter how big or small, can grow or succeed without security. It may interest you to know that insecurity has become a huge business in Nigeria today. The 35,000 Nigerians in the Northeast that UNDP reported to have been killed up till 2021 are victims of some people’s gain and primitive self enrichment. Let the provision of section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution guide you in ensuring that the security and welfare of the people be the primary purpose of your government. Insecurity is inevitable in the absence of social security, productivity, fairness and equal opportunity for all men to strive and thrive. You therefore have an excusable responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for creative enterprises to thrive.

You must look at the peculiarities of each state, and work with the Governors to ensure that government creates clusters of enterprise and SME hubs that would help in Identifying, training, incubating, mentoring, supporting and monitoring the business growth of our emerging young entrepreneurs in all sectors, including tech startups. Whereas a vibrant and healthy economy may not cure corruption, it will reduce the high level of crimes and insecurity, as the youth will be productively engaged.

If you are not sure of how to secure Nigeria, you should first read the 2014 National Conference Report. There is nothing exceptionally new your Campagin manifesto should speak to if not on how to restructure Nigeria for every unit and substructure to productively govern its jurisdiction. Implementing the Report will require constant constitutional amendments. Not so many political entrepreneurs would accept such structural and systematic changes, but if you sincerely see the entire parts of Nigeria as your immediate constituency and honestly ensure inclusiveness in your governance, chances are that the Nigerian people will stand solidly behind you. Ensure that the rule of law and practice of social justice applies to every Nigerian, irrespective of their region, religion and class. If you elevate meritocracy as the cardinal core of your galvanizing Nigerians, chances are high that you will lay a solid foundation for a coherent future for our sick country.

Our development landscape will respond to your creative commitment to the core Cs in Presidential leadership if you consolidate on credible programmes of the previous administration, complete credible projects of previous administration, and conceptualize broad based visions for our country’s shared economic prosperity. For the three core Cs to work, competence, character and courage play critical roles. Above all, strive to implement at least 80 per cent of your annual appropriation Acts and your campaign manifesto. As citizens, we will be with you every step of your constitutionally guaranteed terms to hold you accountable and ensure you do the right thing.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.