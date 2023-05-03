Memmuchi releases a music video for the trending single ‘Money and Power’.

The video is coming barely two weeks since the audio of ‘Money and Power’ was released, and the song has continued to gain traction in radio stations across the country and has been featured on music charts.

“The video reflects every picture in my head while penning the song. My various countenances in the visuals mirror my soul. To every talent hanging on like grim death, don’t give up on your dream. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We will achieve our dreams. This music video means a lot to me. I will forever be grateful to my team and everyone that never gave up on me,” she said.

Premiered earlier today, the cinematography is compelling, the panoramic location views are captivating and the colouration is stimulating. Every scene in this ProsegikMedia-directed visual looks like a picture postcard. With this video, entertainment stakeholders opine that Memmuchi’s upward career trajectory is about to soar to greater heights.

Legal name Chinemerem Nkwazema, an Imo State indigene by heritage, Finnish by birth and signed to Synergy Soundz, Memmuchi’s debut and sophomore songs have put down a marker. Teaming up with Goya Menor, she released the single ‘Pokoe’. She followed up one week later with the release of ‘Money and Power’, and now she’s back with a captivating music video for the song.

Memmuchi and her sound are currently in the conversation of the top releases this year. By putting out this nicely sophisticated video, she’s about to assert herself as one of the most talented Afrobeats teen stars.

Related News No Content Available

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE