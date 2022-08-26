Members who visited Orji Kalu will be punished ― ASUU MOUAU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike branch (ASUU MOUAU) has said that members who visited the senator representing Abia North in his country home recently will be subjected to disciplinary process of the Union.

In a press statement, the body said their attention has been drawn to reports in the media on the visit by some Academic Staff of MOUAU to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his home in Igbere, Abia State, “where according to the reports the ‘Striking Lecturers’ were given Palliatives and enjoined to end the Strike”.

Disassociating itself from the visit, the body said “The public is hereby enjoined to take notice that ASUU MOUAU was not aware of, was not invited, and did not authorize or approve any such visit and did not request for, neither did It receive any ‘palliatives’ from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu”.

The statement signed by the chairperson, Comrade M. C. Ugwuene and the Secretary, Comrade P. O. Nwiyi further stated, “ASUU MOUAU hereby disassociates itself from the aforementioned visit and the consequent palliatives.

“ASUU MOUAU hereby assures the National Executive Council of ASUU that the branch is investigating the visit and members of the branch found culpable shall be subjected to the disciplinary Process of the Union.

But an ASUU member in Abia State University, Uturu who chose to speak on condition of anonymity has faulted this statement, asking “What is wrong with visiting somebody?”.

Some unnamed ASUU members were alleged to have visited Sen. Kalu in his Igbere in Bende LGA country home.

Explaining upon enquiry, the ASUU MOUAU chairperson, Comrade M. C. Ugwuene said the annoyance of the body is that the body is on strike and that before such a visit should be done, permission must be given to such members.

According to him, “Before you visit Kalu, you must let us know. It is ASUU that will approve it. We are on strike and union members are not supposed to, under any guise, go and visit a politician.

“Let the politician apply to us, the union and we will know why he wants us to visit him and then we can now go under our authority.

“If they are going there, we will tell them what to say and what not to say. What they discussed with him there is not approved by ASUU. They cannot go there to represent us when we have not given them the authority to go.

“Both the invitation and what they did there, we are against it”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE