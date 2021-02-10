Members of Kwara APC exco complain of exclusion

Some members of the executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have said that they are not being carried along in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Wednesday, the vice-chairman of the party, Chief Sunday Oyebiyi, in the company of some other members of the executives, alleged that the membership registration and revalidation committee hoarded registration materials in some identified areas.

The APC members, who demanded a level playing field in the exercise, said that “the exercise as being presently conducted is not only skewed but it is in clear breach of the guidelines as enumerated by the party national leadership.”

The Kwara APC stakeholders, who called for deployment of the registration materials to all the units, said the use of exercise books to record personal details of the registrants should stop.

“We demand a more inclusive approach to the exercise. If we, the state executive committee members, the LG chairmen and their executives, the ward chairmen and their executives, are in the dark, what then is the essence of the exercise?” he said.

The people, who urged APC members to continue to be peaceful and law-abiding, said that they should remain report all matter of provocation to relevant security agencies.

Meanwhile, the state chairman, caretaker committee of the party in the state, Alhaji Abdulahi Samari, has urged members of the party to be peaceful and orderly during the ongoing registration and revalidation of members of the party.

Samari, who said that the APC registration/revalidation exercise is being carried out across 1,872 polling units of the state and simultaneously across all the 16 local government areas of the state, said the party sees no reason why anyone should deploy violence or resort to self-help in the exercise, adding that, “every willing person will be registered.”

“Any report or complaints from each unit should be channelled to the party through their respective ward supervisors. Ward supervisors should report any complaints from their end to their local government supervisors, while the LG supervisors channel any report or complaints to the state committee.

“The party has set up a standing committee to ensure prompt resolutions of any development anywhere in the state.

“Once again, the party urges everyone to be peaceful and orderly. Security agencies will be on the ground to maintain law and order. No genuine party member is expected to engage in any violent act.

“To this extent, we have deployed two supervisors in each local government and 36 for all the 16 LGAs; two (2) supervisors per ward, making a total of 386 ward supervisors; and three-unit officers in each of the 1,872 polling units, making a total of 5,616 polling unit officers for the exercise.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

