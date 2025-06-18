Melsmore marine flouting Nigerian labour laws, MWUN claims

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited, citing the company’s failure to comply with key labour standards, including the provision of a valid Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and remittance records for workers’ Pension Fund Administrators (PFA).

In a strongly worded press release signed by MWUN Spokesman, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, the union expressed dismay over what it described as the “defiant refusal” by Melsmore Marine to provide the requested documents, despite repeated conciliatory efforts by the union’s leadership.

The ultimatum, issued under the directive of MWUN President-General, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi, follows prolonged efforts to engage the management of Melsmore Marine, whose office is located at Choscharis Plaza, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the union, Melsmore Marine operates within the maritime sector and employs members of MWUN who are actively involved in maritime operations. As such, the company is obligated, under industry regulations and Nigeria’s extant labour laws, to maintain and disclose records related to worker welfare, including CBAs and pension contributions.

The union alleges that Melsmore’s refusal to release the documents has created an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion among its employees, suggesting that the company may be involved in actions that shortchange workers of their statutory entitlements.

“MWUN believes Melsmore’s posture amounts to deception and fraud,” the statement reads.

“This has sparked restiveness among the employees, who fear they may have been denied their rightful pension benefits.”

MWUN has therefore demanded the immediate release of the current CBA and detailed records of pension remittances. The union warned that failure to comply within 21 days would trigger industrial action, including the nationwide picketing of all Melsmore Marine offices and operational locations.

“This 21-day ultimatum serves as a final warning. Melsmore must choose between cooperation and confrontation,” MWUN warned.

The union concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of maritime workers across Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE