Meloboyz ‘s new song, Easy, tops Virginia audiomack

Budding Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Meloboyz is attracting positive attention with his latest single, Easy which featured Seyi Vibez. The song has become an anthem of sorts on the lips of many music lovers, especially his fans as the song currently tops Audiomack in Virginia.

Meloboyz and Seyi Vibez’s combination of the song speaks volumes to their musical dexterity and ability to drive home relatable songs that sit down well with many people who appreciate quality music beyond the shores of Africa.

Beyond the numbers it has recorded on Audiomack, the song has also paved way for the singer as he described the attention he has been getting as unprecedented and mind-blowing, even as he added that he would continue to give his fans smooth and cool sound that will keep them entertained.

Speaking about his musical progression and the success recorded over the years, the singer expressed delight at the dimension his career has assumed, praising his fans for their consistent show of love and support that brought him to this space.

“My song with Seyi Vibez is simply the vibe needed at this moment and I can feel the impact it is having on many music listeners already. That it has remained on top of Audiomack in Virginia for one week is another proof that we have done something truly remarkable. I will continue to put in the work and get better at my craft,” he added.

