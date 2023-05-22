Social media users have been pushing the boundaries when it comes to creating contents that engage their audience.

In the last 12 months precisely from April 2022 to April 2023, some of the most popular contents shared on Facebook have been comedy skits, music videos, motivational posts, memes, news, and opinion pieces.

It is not just the quantity of followers that is important when it comes to getting meaningful engagement on the social media. There are some Nigerians with huge followings but low engagements.

Similarly, there are Nigerians with smaller followings who are making impacts through the quality of their contents. In order to recognise and reward Facebook movers and shakers that have the most attractive contents, this study was conducted by Media Extraordinaire, a Lagos-based media consultancy firm, to look at the top 10 most-liked contents in the last 12 months.

Sirbalo tops the list with his video posted on the 27th of June 2022 which earned him astounding 1.3 million likes.

On this particular day, Sirbalo, a Nigerian comic content creator, featured a hilarious skit, where, as a maid, his boss’s wife tried unsuccessfully to seduce him into having something with her.

The controversial triplet comedian, Trinity Guy, with his video titled “This guy joke is expensive” raked in 1.1 million likes to clinch the second position. In the said content, which he posted on the 22nd of November 2022, he tried to correct a social vice of immodest dressing.

Chibuike Gabriel popularly known as Untouchable Comedies smartly comes third through his video posted on the 27th of December 2022. The video which teaches a moral lesson of appreciating help no matter how little or unwanted it appears attracted 933,000 likes

The fourth on the list is the Nigerian child-comedienne and popular skit-maker, Emanuella. Her video about job hunting on April 13, 2022, raked in 912,000 likes. Emanuella became an internet sensation at the age of five after featuring in some comedy series.

With 820,000 likes that his video titled “Love is Blind” garnered, Mark Angel comes fifth. Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter and video producer who uses his skits often to address current social issues and highlights the struggles and experiences of Nigerians in a humorous way.

As the name suggests, Brain Jotter makes the sixth position on this prestigious list with his educational video posted on the 24th of April, 2022 where he gathered 754,000 likes. Brain Jotter is a popular Nigerian content creator who frequently posts videos aimed at helping young people.





On the 23rd of February, 2023, fans rushed Mr. Macaroni’s video “wahala in-law” like macaroni. In the video which brings Mr. Macaroni to the seventh position with 654,000 likes, he features Portable, a controversial musician who seeks to marry his daughter.

Saheed Oladele, Nigeria’s foremost quality education advocate and study-abroad consultant amazingly comes eighth with 528,000 likes. On the 30th of April, 2023, Saheed Oladele posted a short creative piece talking about his meeting with an elderly friend, namesake, fellow prolific writer and an Ibadan man like him in Saudi Arabia. The short story with its beautiful picture is the most-liked non-video content on Facebook in the last twelve months.

The ninth position goes to Kizz Daniel, a Nigerian singer-songwriter. His music video posted on the 14th of November, 2022 which featured one of his latest singles ‘Buga’ attracted 527,000 likes. Kizz Daniel is the musician with the highest number of likes on Facebook within the study period.

Surprisingly, in the tenth position is the 8-year-old Enorense Victor popularly known as Kiriku whose video “Balance an Carry” amassed a whopping 526,000 likes. This content by Nigeria’s youngest comedy skit-maker posted on November 8, 2022 displaced Davido, Officer Woos, Ramsey Nouah and Ini Edo whose likes range from 400,000 to 490,000.

Nigerians are clearly drawn to comedy skits on Facebook and other social media – garnering more likes than any other content.

Yet, it is not just the humour that resonates, but also the moral implications of the messages delivered. It is important to highlight that educative and intellectual contents are also capable of travelling far and wide, regardless of the person who posts them.

So, whilst comedians and musicians can prove hugely popular, insightful and educational contents can also gain significant traction.