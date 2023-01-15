These housemates are from different backgrounds and it be will interesting to see how they

Meet some of the BBNaija Housemates in ‘BBTitans’ edition

Africa’s largest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) begins Sunday, January 15 with the unveiling of its housemates who will be battling and competing for the ultimate prize of $100,000 worth of gifts.

These housemates are from different backgrounds and it will be interesting to see how they interact and stay together in one house for the next 72 days.

Here are some of the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

Meet Khosi. She is single and ready to mingle.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/3WEVdD3iNB — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Juicy Jay is ready to give the show the juice it needs.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/I9cdYAcvQI — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023





Meet Nelisa. She’s ready to win the grand prize.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/UKn4QiTLG3 — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Blaqboi. Naija boy wey no get stress.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/0fn15OE7rN — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Mmeli the bachelor that’s street smart #BBTitans pic.twitter.com/cZmN5Z862k — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Nana the entrepreneur who draws everyone to her with her personality.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/wGJSfLSlfA — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet the Law student who is also a titan#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/Y53eALpxSl — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Marvin the chemical engineer who models.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/3aRgYbjUs8 — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Thabang the Data analyst who is always ready to groove.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/F3dVQxL1yg — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023

Meet Jaypee the nurse who is ready to show her drip in the house.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/0HZpRxBcPu — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 15, 2023