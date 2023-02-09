Israel Arogbonlo

Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, February 8, emerged as the new National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), unopposed.

Who is Joe Ajaero?

Born in Imo, Southern Nigeria, Joe Ajaero prior to joining the labour union, was a Research Officer at the One Mechanised Infantry Division Nigerian Army Kaduna between 1990 and 1991.

He was Senior Reporter/Correspondent, before rising to the position of Assistant News Editor at Vanguard Newspapers.

He was also Secretary/Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Vanguard Chapter, Member Central Working Committee and National Executive Council of the NUJ (1997-1999) and National Ex-Officio (1997-1999).

He was also the Secretary General of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees.

Comrade Ajaero is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FCIMC) and Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Nigeria Industrial Relations Association (NIRA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as well as an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Educational background

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the Prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1990.

The unionist bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from Times Journalism Institute in 1994, a Masters Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from the University of Lagos in 1998.

He also obtained a Certificate in Advance Tariff Structuring and Subsidy Design Option from the IP3 Cape Town, South Africa, in 2003.

He is married with kids.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge

A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…

MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…

INEC appeals against Osun election petition tribunal judgement on 44 grounds

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds…

Scout reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Mbappe in 2013

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2013, a former member of the club’s scouting team has revealed…

EDITORIAL: The increasing diphtheria deaths

AMID the raging protests over scarce naira notes and fuel and as political campaigns dominate the public space, Nigerians may be ignoring a dangerous killer in town: diphtheria…