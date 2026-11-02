Meet Mopelola Esan, skin health expert redefining confidence through clinical skincare

Mopelola Esan is a visionary skin repair expert building a skincare business centred on protecting healthy skin, repairing damaged skin and restoring personal confidence.

As the founder of Indigo Skin Clinic, Mopelola works with individuals experiencing persistent skin concerns, particularly acne and hyperpigmentation. Her understanding of these conditions extends beyond professional training, having experienced firsthand the frustration of searching for effective skincare solutions.

During her teenage years and early adulthood, Mopelola struggled with severe acne that proved difficult to manage. She tried numerous skincare products and visited different clinics, spending considerable amounts of money without achieving the results she expected. The repeated disappointments eventually pushed her to look beyond the treatments she had been receiving and investigate the underlying causes of her condition.

Determined to understand her skin better, she began researching acne and the factors influencing its development. The knowledge she acquired enabled her to address her personal concerns within a relatively short period, marking a turning point that would eventually shape her professional ambitions.

Having experienced the difficulties associated with unsuccessful treatments, Mopelola recognised an opportunity to support others facing similar challenges. However, she understood that resolving her own skin concerns did not automatically qualify her to treat other people. Before pursuing that ambition professionally, she made the decision to acquire the necessary training and certification.

Her educational journey included a first degree in Early Childhood Education from Olabisi Onabanjo University, followed by a second bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She subsequently underwent specialised aesthetic training at the Institute of Medical Aesthetics, developing the technical knowledge required for her chosen field.

Mopelola also pursued international training to broaden her understanding of clinical skincare. She identifies as a member of the North America Board of Aesthetic Medicine, reflecting her interest in continued professional development.

Armed with her qualifications and growing clinical experience, she established Indigo Skin Clinic, transforming a challenge that once affected her personal life into the foundation of a professional career.

Building the business, however, introduced another challenge. Mopelola entered an industry where demand for skin-lightening services influenced consumer expectations. Initially, she found it difficult to separate those expectations from her desire to provide effective skincare treatments.

Further clinical experience and international training eventually changed her approach. She developed a stronger understanding of how to manage skin concerns without unnecessarily altering natural pigmentation, allowing her to establish a clearer professional direction for Indigo Skin Clinic.

Over the years, Indigo Skin Clinic has continued to serve clients seeking professional solutions to their skin concerns. Mopelola has received positive feedback and expressions of appreciation from people who have experienced improvements through the clinic’s services, reflecting the relationships she has built with clients as the business developed.

Today, Mopelola’s responsibilities at Indigo Skin Clinic extend beyond providing skincare treatments to leading the business she established. As its lead aesthetician, she draws on her nursing background and specialised training to guide her clinical work while shaping the professional direction of the clinic.

In recognition of her contributions to the skincare and beauty industry, Mopelola has also received several industry honours. Her reported awards include APSMAN’s Best Skincare Brand award in 2023, the Best Laser Clinic and Best Beauty Aesthetician awards in 2024, alongside La Mode skincare and beauty brand recognitions in 2024 and 2025.

Despite these achievements, Mopelola places greater value on the personal significance of her work. Having experienced the emotional frustration that can accompany persistent skin conditions, she regards the progress of her clients as a reminder of why she entered the profession.

Her professional philosophy reflects a commitment to excellence and purposeful work, principles that also influence how she approaches entrepreneurship. She continues to emphasise the importance of proper certification and research for individuals pursuing careers in clinical skincare.

Looking ahead, Mopelola aims to strengthen awareness of appropriate skincare practices and encourage more women of colour to feel comfortable with their natural appearance. This ambition also finds expression through Indigo Glow Skin, her personal educational platform, where she shares knowledge on maintaining healthy skin and addressing skin damage. Through Indigo Skin Clinic, she is pursuing a vision in which professional treatment contributes to healthier skin without making complexion a measure of beauty.

What began as a personal struggle has evolved into a career shaped by education, professional experience and entrepreneurship.

Mopelola Esan’s journey reflects how the determination to solve one problem can develop into a lasting professional purpose, with Indigo Skin Clinic representing both the progress she has made and the impact she hopes to achieve.