Born on September 29, Gboyega Oyetola hails from Iragbiji in Osun State, Nigeria. He pursued his education with diligence, earning a degree in Applied Accounting from the prestigious University of Lagos. With a passion for learning and a keen eye for effective management, he embarked on a career that would see him excel in various sectors.

Professional Journey

Oyetola’s journey into public service began with his appointment as Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

This role allowed him to exhibit his administrative acumen and dedication to the betterment of the state. During this time, he played a pivotal role in implementing policies and initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Governorship and Legacy

Assuming office as the Governor of Osun State on November 27, Oyetola’s leadership was characterised by a holistic approach to development. He prioritised education by investing in school infrastructure, teacher training, and educational technology.

His commitment to improving healthcare was evident through the establishment of health centres and the provision of essential medical services to citizens.

Oyetola’s tenure also focused on economic diversification and empowerment. His administration fostered partnerships with the private sector to create jobs, promote agricultural development, and encourage youth entrepreneurship. Under his guidance, Osun State embarked on projects aimed at modernizing the state’s infrastructure and enhancing connectivity.

Leadership and Vision

Gboyega Oyetola’s leadership style is marked by pragmatism, inclusiveness, and an unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people.

He exhibited a clear vision for Osun State’s future, emphasizing sustainable growth, improved living standards, and social welfare.





Commitment to Security

Oyetola’s administration was also noted for its proactive approach to security. He prioritised the safety of citizens by investing in law enforcement agencies, community policing, and technology-driven crime prevention initiatives.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE