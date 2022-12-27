Meet fast growing Afro Pop singer and song writer, Iceboy IBM

Nigeria is without doubt doing tremendously well in its entertainment industry producing popular music talents who are gaining recognition both locally and internationally

One of the fast growing talents in the industry is Nkemjika Sunday Onunaku who goes by the stage name “Iceboy IBM”, an Afro Pop singer and song-writer who developed a penchant for music and has taken the bold step to build a career out of it.

The South Africa based talent who has released several projects since he kicked off his music career has also collaborated with many Nigerian musicians including Idowest, DJ Citi among others.

Iceboy IBM spoke on the benefits of being a music talent outside Nigeria as a chance to get some basic amenities and infrastructural facilities lacking in Nigerian and how a person’s place of residence can play a key role in career development.

“Being a talent outside Nigeria is a chance anyone would like to have but that’s being outside Nigeria nothing is special apart from the fact that you get the missing amenities and infrastructures that are missing in Nigeria. As a talent, your base I mean your residence country has a lot to play in growing your talent,” he said.

Born in Satellite town Lagos, and brought up in Ajegunle, Iceboy IBM also shared the challenges that are faced by Nigerian music talents based abroad and how he plans to overcome them.

Iceboy IBM realizes the need to team up with other talents in the industry especially those that have made ground breaking records for themselves.

The singer hopes someday to work with musical icons like Olamide, Wizkid and Burna boy

Iceboy IBM sees what is in store for the Nigerian music industry if only the industry keeps improving on the already existing progress it has made over time. To him, Nigerian music is already in its future.

“There’s no other future for the Nigeria music industry other than growing better in the style of the Afrobeats sound, and new artists fast rising. What other future? Afrobeats has already taken its rightful place in the world. Nigeria music is already in the future,” he added.

He recently dropped an official video for his song titled “Nwoke” which is off his latest EP titled “Gratitude”.