Meet Eric Oghenegueke, Artist, Philanthropist & Entrepreneur

The love for the poor and the vulnerable in society is so paramount in the heart of Nigerian musician and enterprenuer Eric T. Oghenegueke, and he has been showing both by word and action.

Oghenegueke finds it easy to show his philanthropic spirit to the people around him irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

This act of giving could be likened to an in-born passion in the life of this young man who is into the production and marketing of furniture items. His belief for doing this is just to fulfil one of the core beliefs of the world’s top religions that says love your neighbour as yourself and be a cheerful giver to the poor.

Speaking about his passion for philanthropy during a recent interview in Lagos, the Warri, Delta State born entertainer said: “I believe in the saying ‘give, no matter how little it is.’ To me giving is fun. Giving is my passion because I love to see people happy.”

It comes as no surprise to see artiste on the streets of Lagos and other doing what he knows how to do best. His philanthropic outreach was visibly seen recently at Ijora-Badia where he fed the vulnerable by sharing food items to the people.

According to Oghenegueke, if those who have can be so magnanimous enough to assist their fellow humans in need, the world will be a better place.

Speaking about future plans, Oghenegueke said he’s planning to create facilities to supports parents and families that have individual with health challenges and developmental disabilities.