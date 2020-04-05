Meet Boluwatife, the unsung comic skits maker

For subscribers of social media and lovers of entertainment in general, comic skits are the in-thing right now and they have been described as the most accessible form of comedy as the epidemic outbreak isolation procedures keep people indoor.

Boluwatife Ojo is one name which would ring bell in the ears of comic skit lovers as the online comedian runs into his fifth year of making skits.

Speaking with R, the Ibadan-born entertainer revealed that university strike helped him to discover his talent and he had not looked back since then.

“I got into comedy and making funny skits in 2015. We had a long strike in school. I was home and idle. Then, I figured out that I could start making funny videos on Instagram.

“I draw my inspiration for my skit from happenings beyond my control as people hopefully being isolated at home. Your responses,” the comedian disclosed.

Speaking about his growing up and how challenging it was for him, the skit maker recalled that his childhood was an admixture of fun and trials but his determination to succeed has always been his guide in life.

On what inspires some of his skits, the microbiology undergraduate disclosed that his family members especially his mom, friends and the experiences of people around him gave him enough content to draw from in order to come up with skits.

Speaking further, he added that he had different roles but put his focus on a particular one, Kudus, a humorous gluttonous guy. The character of Kudus, according to the comedian who has more than a hundred skits to his credit, was one who always forced laughter from the audience.

For the skit maker, his passion for his business and faith in God would certainly take him places.

“I see myself as a big star. I have a huge passion for my business and this is going to take me places. I have a strong faith.”

