Medview Airline resolute to return to leadership role in hajj airlifts

The management of the Medview Airline Plc has cleared the air over the recent invitation of the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Muneer Bankole by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC).

While attributing the invitation of Bankole by the EFCC to the need for for him to shed light on the airline’s Hajj Operations contract with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the 2019 hajj airlift, the airline condemned the allegation of scam been spread against the airline Chief.

A statement signed by the Director of Business Development of the airline, Mr. Isiaq Na-Allah, declared: “there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift, the funds were utilized for necessary preparations including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.”

Specifically, Na-Allah on behalf of the airline while talking about the much touted $900,000, explained that the “NAHCON paid the money directly to two service providers in Saudi Arabia namely General Authority of Aviation ($400,000 and Taibah Airports Development Company ($500,000) on July 5, 2019.

“In spite of deft moves by some highly placed persons to frustrate the airline from the operations with late release of funds, Medview Airline airlifted 4,387 pilgrims from Kaduna, Yobe and Ogun States. The Pilgrims Boards in those states are living witnesses of the operation.

“In line with the terms of the contract with NAHCON, a Presidential committee was raised to reconcile the differences in payment to Medview Airline and the number of pilgrims airlifted, and this later metaphorized into a Ministerial Committee, where all issues were resolved.

“It is therefore strange for somebody to wake up and go to the rooftop armed with trumpets and cymbal for a non-existent scam or diversion of funds all to smear Medview Airline Plc.”

The airline however used the opportunity to express its determination to return to its leadership role in Hajj operations.