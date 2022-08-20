Medmina College, Ibadan, graduates ‘The Amethysts set’

It was an atmosphere full of excitement when Medmina College, Ibadan, held its 6th annual graduation, speech and prize-giving ceremony for both the Junior Secondary School and Senior Secondary students at the school’s multi-purpose hall.

The founder of the institution, Alhaji AbdulHammed Mohammed, expressed gratitude to God who kept the graduating students throughout their stay in the school. He stressed the need for stakeholders – parents and guardians – to contribute to the growth of the school because it was established solely for the purpose of growing exemplary children in all aspects of life.

Chairman of the Parents/Teachers Association of the school, Alhaji Nurayn Zakariyyah, in his speech, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of their alma mater. He said: “You are ambassadors of this school, do not do what will make people ask of your background. In addition, as seen in the characteristics of the precious stone your set is named after, ‘the Amethysts’ don’t expose yourselves.”

Zakariyyah also admonished the students to part well as it will determine what would happen after their departure. He commended the sacrifices of the parents, who, in spite of the unexpected commitments as a result of inflation in the country, remained committed to their children’s academic demands.

The institution’s head of Administration, Dr. Muhammad Abdallah, told the graduating students to uphold the core values of learning imbibed in the institution though, the world is changing. While appraising them, Abdallah said “this class of 2022 is peculiar; there is greatness in this set.” He charged them to listen to their inner voices as they make choices at various points of life. He also admonished the SSS 2 students to strive to break the records set by the outgoing set.

“My parting words for the class of 2022 is that we have done our very best to equip you with the right tools to deal with a constantly changing world and an unknown tomorrow. It is now up to you to sharpen those tools, remain focused and contribute your quota to bringing about the changes we hope to see in our society in the near future,” Muhammad advised.

His speech read in part: “Education would be much more effective if its purpose was to ensure that by the time, they leave school every boy and girl should know how much they do not know, and be imbued with a lifelong desire to know it.” – William Haley.

‘Medmina College, Ibadan is more than just a school, but a family and I feel extremely blessed to be affiliated with such a progressive and innovative school, where there is an insatiable hunger for development and progress.

“Our maxim remains, “in a constant pursuit for excellence”. I also consider myself very fortunate to be working with talented, open-minded and hardworking staff. This has been a year in which we have tried new things in both academics and extra-curricular activities that have brought great results. It has also been a year with lots of investments in students’ leadership growth and personal development, especially in terms of them being more responsible for their own learning. The entrepreneurship programme has also never been as successful as this year, with students making marked progress in their mastery of various entrepreneurial skills.

“In the running of a school, no academic session is the same as the previous or the next, as each throws up its challenges which always require a lot of deliberation and creativity in tackling said challenges. This academic year was certainly nothing short of challenging, with hurdles confronting us from the beginning.

“Similarly, there seems to be no psychographic way of dealing with our ever-evolving Gen. Z students. We therefore have to continue to keep up with their growth and progression, if we truly want to help them become good Muslims, global citizens and great leaders.

“I am however truly humbled by what we have achieved as a team and family. I use this opportunity to appreciate our dear alumni for their support in every way possible. We also appreciate you for flying The MCI flag with utmost pride as you journey to take over the world!”

In her speech, the senior prefect (girl), Aisha Zakariyyah, appreciated the founder and teachers for the attention and love they got, pointing out that everything they had learnt had made them stronger would help them make wiser decisions. She promised that her set would continue to fly the flag of the school and also pray for its progress. Aisha advised her juniors to make hay while the sun shines.

Among the events featured at the programme were Yoruba and Hausa cultural presentations.





