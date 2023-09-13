The Nigeria Mission Office of Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF) Switzerland has donated Two Toyota Hilux vans to the Bauchi State Government to enhance monitoring and evaluation activities in the state.

While handing over the Keys to the Vans to the Commissioner of Health, Head of Mission, MSF Switzerland, Nigeria, Adam Ousmane N’Gari said that the move is in line with the objectives of the organisation to ensure achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Bauchi State.

He said that the objectives of UHC can only be achieved through effective and efficient supervision, monitoring, and evaluation of the facilities and the basic health projects.

According to him, MSF was in Bauchi State over a year ago, focusing on child nutrition and other health issues in which it is intervening through its operational base in Ganjuwa LGA.

He also said that MSF is extending its operation to Toro LGA, after which the entire state will be covered, stressing that the main objective is attaining universal health coverage (UHC).

Adam Ousmane then commended the State Government for allowing MSF to operate in the state, saying that the synergy and collaboration will be good for the state.

While receiving the two vehicles during a brief ceremony at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Health, the Commissioner, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo, thanked MSF for the donation, saying that it came at the right time when the Ministry needed them.

According to him, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) cannot be achieved without effective and efficient supervision, monitoring, and evaluation, which he said are key to basic health service delivery.

Adamu Sambo stressed that the State Government is doing everything possible to ensure that people get the best healthcare services across the state, particularly at the primary level.

The Commissioner assured that with the two vehicles, the Supervision, monitoring, and evaluation department of the Ministry will be strengthened in line with world best practices.

He assured that the Ministry will continue to partner and collaborate with all health-related agencies operating in the state to achieve universal health coverage (UHC).





According to him, the focus will be on child nutrition and gender issues in health service delivery, adding that accessing healthcare services will also be prioritised.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aliyu Babayo Gamawa, assured that the vehicles will further enhance the operations of the Ministry in terms of supervision, monitoring, and evaluation.

Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, is a charity organisation that provides humanitarian medical care. It is a non-governmental organisation of French origin known for its projects in conflict zones and countries affected by endemic diseases.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…