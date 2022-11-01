Medical vacation: Buhari must hand over to Osinbajo ― Clark

• Says 21 days argument alien to constitution

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe, Abuja
Medical vacation: Buhari must hand over to Osinbajo ― Clark, Clark, Resign now Clark Ayu
Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari, now on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, hands over powers to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to act for the period of his absence from the country.

He made the demand at a press conference in his Abuja residence on Tuesday, saying that the administration had taken the country for granted because of the apparent docility of citizens.

Clark, who is the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF), argued that it is a violation of Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) for the president to have gone on medical vacation without writing to the Senate and transmitting powers to Osinbajo to act in his stead.

Clark noted the argument that the presidency had often relied on to the effect that transmitting powers to the vice president is only necessary when the president has to be away for 21 days, which is foreign to the Constitution.

He said: “The Constitution Section 145 is very clear, simple. There is no issue of 21 days and the president cannot import into the constitution what is not there.

“What Section 145 says, president shall transmit to the National Assembly, the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, whenever he will be away on medical vacation and in his absence, the constitution empowers the vice president to act the president. And the word ‘shall’ is used there.

“Where does Mr. President get that one (21 days) from? That one does not exist, except that’s another constitution. I am a lawyer.”

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Latest News

Mbazulike Amechi dies at 93, Soludo mourns

Latest News

Telecommunications industry has recorded $70 billion investment ― NCC

Latest News

Niger governor presents N238bn 2023 appropriation bill to state assembly

Latest News

NDLEA declares Lagos drug baron wanted, arrests kingpin behind cocaine shipments

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More