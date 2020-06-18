Medical expert seeks protection for children with albinism

AN Awka-based medical practitioner, Dr. Uche Ozoekwe, has called on parents and guardians of children with albinism to show more love and attention to them, especially in seeing they are protected against skin cancer.

Dr. Ozoekwe, who is also a physiotherapist and Cognitive Behaviourial Therapist, made the call in Awka recently, while discussing the theme for this year’s 2020 International Albinism Awareness Day: “Made to Shine” with journalists.

Dr. Ozoekwe who noted that skin cancer or melanoma is the most popular and most dangerous disease that faces people with albinism, explained that showing love to them will help them live better with their condition, and help them avoid such things that will expose them to cancer of the skin.

The medical practitioner also explained that albinism is a genetic condition that could appear in a family after many generations and advised against seeing it as an abnormality or evidence of infidelity in a woman.

He went further to call against the discrimination of people living with albinism and clarified that they are normal persons who live normal lives and should not be judged by the colour of their skin.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated on June 13 annually to draw the attention of members of the public to the societal and health needs of people with albinism and also raise awareness to the 2013 resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story

FG Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Following the failure of the marathon meeting between the Federal Government and the doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to reach a compromise, the government on Tuesday threatened to sack all striking doctors who fail to report to work on Wednesday… Read Full Story

I’ll Protect Children Against Sexual Violence ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the commitment of the government to protect children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation as Nigeria join the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child… Read Full Story

Osinbajo’s Committee Did Not Call For Suspension Of NYSC ― Laolu Akande

Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tribune Online reports. Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Tuesday on Twitter… Read Full Story

Attempt To Link Me With Naira Marley’s Flight Ridiculous ― Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday described as ridiculous, attempts to link him with a flight that conveyed hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola is popularly known as Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert last… Read Full Story

Nigeria Lost N27.5bn To Oil Pipeline Vandalism In 2018 ― Audit Report

The newly published oil and gas 2018 audit report has revealed that a total of N27.551billion was lost to pipeline vandalism within the year. It stated that a total of 1,894 breaks were recorded with a loss of 204,397.07 cubic metres of crude product… Read Full Story