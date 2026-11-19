The President of IMSG-UK, Dr Bode Williams, has called for greater attention to mental health in Nigerian universities and healthcare institutions, stressing that academic and professional excellence must go hand in hand with psychological well-being.

Williams, a Consultant Obstetrician at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, UK, made the call at the 2026 IMSG-UK Symposium held at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan. The symposium focused on mental health and its implications for medical education, professional development and healthcare delivery.

He said mental health was inseparable from physical health and professional performance, particularly in medicine, where students and practitioners faced demanding schedules and high expectations.

“At IMSG, we recognise that academic and professional excellence must go hand in hand with well-being,” he said.

Williams urged universities and professional organisations to create supportive environments where students could thrive and seek help without fear of stigma.

He disclosed that IMSG-UK had supported student-led initiatives, including festivals, online chess and Scrabble leagues, technology empowerment programmes and mental well-being sessions, to promote social interaction, personal development and psychological health.

He also warned against assuming that medical students and healthcare professionals must always demonstrate resilience, noting that such expectations could force people to suffer silently.

“One thing we have noticed ourselves as professionals is that resilience is often assumed. And when it is assumed, it means that you are struggling silently,” he said, stressing that students and professionals should feel safe acknowledging their struggles and seeking help.

The Education and Research Secretary of IMSG-UK, Professor Oladejo Olaleye, said the financial, academic and personal pressures confronting medical students could undermine their well-being, making stronger mental health support imperative.

Olaleye said the symposium’s theme was chosen to raise awareness and encourage students to speak openly about their struggles without fear of stigmatisation.

“Medical students have a lot to grapple with, both within and outside school. It is okay to speak up, admit that you are struggling and know that help is available,” he said.

He disclosed that the College of Medicine had a counselling and welfare unit, led by Dr Tolulope Bela-Awusa, to support students experiencing mental health challenges.

Olaleye added that IMSG-UK had supported the institution through scholarships for indigent students, mentorship and infrastructure projects, including a pre-clinical library, solar-powered anatomy reading rooms and an academic research hub. Other interventions included Creative Fest, TechEd, online Chess and Scrabble Leagues and mental health programmes.

He said these initiatives were designed to promote social connections, stress management and mental health awareness, while helping to produce well-rounded doctors who could recognise psychological challenges, challenge stigma and seek professional help when necessary.

The President of the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association Worldwide (ICOMAA), Emeritus Professor Samuel Omokhodion, commended IMSG-UK for its sustained contributions to medical education, infrastructure and student welfare.

He highlighted the group’s provision of projection microscopes, internet facilities and photocopiers, as well as the construction and equipping of the pre-clinical library and the renovation of the lecture theatre. He also described the symposium’s focus on mental health as timely, given growing concerns about psychological well-being across all age groups.

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, represented by Professor Olusola Ibiyemi, commended IMSG-UK for supporting medical education through mentorship, capacity building and other interventions.

Otegbayo noted that alumni associations complemented government efforts through funding, mentorship, equipment and professional networks. He also expressed UCH’s readiness to collaborate with IMSG-UK.

Similarly, the Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Temidayo Ogundiran, stressed that psychological well-being was essential to academic excellence and quality healthcare delivery.

He urged students to look out for one another by recognising signs of distress among colleagues and encouraging those affected to seek professional help, adding that patients must be treated as whole human beings whose physical, psychological, emotional and social well-being were interconnected.