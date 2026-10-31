Medical Academy urges increased funding for genomic research

The Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria has called for increased funding for genomic research, describing it as critical to improving healthcare delivery, preventing inherited diseases and reducing the burden of undiagnosed medical conditions in the country.

Speaking at the academy’s 2026 Annual Scientific Conference in Lagos on Friday, its Foundation President, Professor Oladapo Ashiru, said investment in genomic medicine was no longer a luxury but an urgent necessity for strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Ashiru, a renowned consultant endocrinologist, told journalists on the sidelines of the conference that genomic research could yield significant economic and healthcare benefits, citing estimates that every dollar invested in genomic data and research could generate about $140 in returns.

He identified inadequate and unsustainable domestic funding, rather than a lack of expertise, as a major obstacle to the development of genomic medicine in Nigeria.

According to him, several Nigerians had acquired the necessary training and experience in the field, with some contributing to international research before returning home to train others.

He cited the contributions of Nigerian-trained experts to genomic studies on conditions such as cleft palate, as well as the use of genetic screening to identify abnormalities and prevent certain inherited conditions before birth.

Ashiru said advances in genetic research and human genome mapping were transforming modern medicine by enabling a shift from generalised treatments to precision medicine tailored to patients’ genetic profiles.

He noted that these developments had improved the diagnosis and management of genetic disorders while creating opportunities to treat and, in some cases, cure conditions previously considered untreatable.

In reproductive genetics, he said medical teams could screen embryos for certain hereditary conditions, including sickle cell disease, before implantation, helping families reduce the risk of passing such conditions on to future generations.

Despite the progress, Ashiru lamented that much of Nigeria’s advanced genomic research remained dependent on collaborations with foreign institutions in countries such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.

He said Nigeria had developed sufficient scientific expertise to begin building an independent and sustainable capacity for genomic research and clinical interventions.

Citing Thailand as an example, Ashiru said the country’s establishment of a Centre for Genomic Diseases demonstrated the commitment needed to advance genomic medicine, urging the Nigerian government to adopt a similar approach.

He estimated that only about two per cent of genomic conditions in Nigeria had been identified, leaving many people with undiagnosed and potentially preventable genetic disorders.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Professor Azeez Butali, a professor of orofacial clefts at the University of Iowa, United States, said genomic medicine could help address global healthcare disparities, reduce human suffering and improve care for families affected by rare diseases.

Speaking on the topic, “The Joy of the Human Genome: Discovery to Clinical Care,” Butali said genomic medicine was transforming healthcare by improving diagnosis, guiding treatment decisions and creating new therapeutic opportunities.

However, he cautioned that scientists had only begun to explore the human genome, with vast areas of genetic knowledge still unexplored.

He stressed that the benefits of scientific breakthroughs must be shared equitably, warning that progress should narrow existing healthcare gaps rather than widen disparities between countries.

Butali said the ultimate value of genomic research lay not only in understanding human biology but also in improving the lives of children born with congenital abnormalities, offering hope to affected families and promoting a fairer global healthcare system.

Earlier, Professor Nik Kantaputra of Chiang Mai University, Thailand, underscored the importance of genomic research in identifying the causes of diseases and improving healthcare quality.

Kantaputra, a rare disease specialist focusing on dental and bone disorders, explained that abnormalities in the teeth, gums and bones could provide important clues to underlying genetic conditions.

He said his research sought to identify the genetic causes of unusual physical conditions and congenital malformations, enabling families to make informed healthcare decisions.

Kantaputra also noted that certain dental abnormalities could serve as early indicators of broader health problems, including a potential risk of colon cancer.

“To effectively manage rare dental problems, you must first identify the root cause,” he said. “Without knowing the cause, implementing effective patient care is impossible.”

He urged Nigeria to invest in collaborative genomic studies with international experts, particularly in patient recruitment and molecular genetics, to investigate diseases prevalent in the country.

Such research, he said, could support early detection and preventive interventions for genetic conditions affecting Nigerians, adding that scientific findings could only translate into meaningful healthcare once the underlying causes of diseases were established.

Ashiru also stressed the importance of public awareness and access to accurate health information in preventing diseases, urging Nigerians to take responsibility for their well-being.

“Your health is in your hands. Knowledge is wealth,” he said.

He said a healthy population was fundamental to national development and urged Nigeria to accelerate medical progress through increased research funding and the harnessing of local expertise.

The conference brought together medical scientists from various fields to discuss advances in genomic research and its applications in healthcare.