Medical Academy hails Prof Ashiru’s global legacy at 76

The Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria (AMSN) has paid glowing tribute to its Foundation President, Professor Oladapo Ashiru, on the occasion of his 76th birthday, lauding his exceptional foresight, pioneering vision, and astute leadership in establishing the academy as a foremost citadel for medical excellence in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the secretariat on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Fellows, the academy noted that Ashiru’s enduring footprint extends far beyond his landmark breakthroughs as a pathfinder in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The body commended his administrative acumen during the crucial formative years of the academy, which he steered alongside distinguished co-founders, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Olor’ogun Dr. Sonny Kuku; Immediate Past President, Emeritus Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie; and Professor Augustine Ohwovoriole.

According to the academy, Ashiru’s mature, legally grounded, and tactful leadership was central to navigating the formal incorporation of the academy under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA). His guidance also facilitated the strategic refinement of the institution’s nomenclature to conform with prevailing international medical and academic standards.

“Through your wisdom, AMSN stands today as a premier parallel institution honouring medical excellence across Nigeria,” the statement read.

Expressing deep appreciation, the academy celebrated the milestone by paying tribute to the thousands of families blessed through Ashiru’s pioneering reproductive medicine practice, the scientific frontiers he opened across the continent, and the enduring institutional structures he helped build.

The secretariat concluded with prayers for the distinguished scholar—who made history as Africa’s youngest professor of medicine—wishing him continued sound health, profound peace of mind, and the sustained flourishing of his remarkable medical and institutional legacy.