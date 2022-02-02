Media practitioners are agents of divine call ― MMPN

Media practitioners in the country have been urged to see themselves as agents of a divine call by the Almighty Allah.

Speaking as chairman of a get-together organised, titled, Steadfastness among media practitioners: Islamic approach, by the Kwara state chapter of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) in Ilorin, on Wednesday, the Special Adviser, Strategy to the Kwara state governor, Mallam Sa’ad Salawudeen, said that journalism profession and roles of media practitioners are divine.

The governor’s aide, who enjoined media practitioners to watch their actions in their professional dealings at all times, reminded them that society is the victims of whatever they push out to the public.

“We would be judged by whatever we do right or wrong on our job as journalists. Journalists portray all role models in society and we should not portray bad elements as role models, because we’ll account for all we do on earth. Ultimately, we should see ourselves as agents of divine call because our roles are divine,” he said.

Following rising cases of ritual killings for money in the society, Mallam Salawudeen, who is also a veteran journalist, said that there’s a need for Islamic preachers to come together to preach against the menace towards discouraging and reducing the cases, especially among youth.

Also speaking, chairman, National Hijra Council of Nigeria, Professor Lanre Yusuf Badmus, enjoined media practitioners to always remember the consequences of their actions while performing duties, “moreso as 2023 general elections is around the corner.”

Professor Badmus, who said that evil-minded political office seekers or administrators may take life-threatening steps to react to unpleasant news items published about them, advised journalists to be cautious and perform their divine roles with fear of Almighty Allah in their hearts.

“Media practitioners should not abuse use of their intelligence or any parts of their body because Allah would query every action now or thereafter. Journalists should follow the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the texts of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Muslim journalists should be different from other journalists in their noble approach to issues and practice. Journalism is a way of serving the Almighty Allah and media practitioners would be judged rewardingly or get punished based on their actions because journalism is not strange to Islam,” he said.

Professor Badmus also canvassed that well-meaning Muslims should sponsor workshop among Islamic preachers on rising cases of ritual killings for money in our society.

In his remarks, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, advised Muslims to encourage get-together as often as possible, saying that the meeting (get-together) should be routine.

“Coming together would help to rejig our memories to our duties as Muslims. Moreover, we are not just Muslims but Muslim journalists, we have obligations to listen to all sides in every matter and exhibit the best of manners. That’s what qualifies one as a Muslim journalist. Muslim Media practitioners should always espouse the rich tradition of Islam in their duties. Also, Muslim media practitioners should strive to encourage brotherliness among themselves without any sort of discrimination, be it level, economic status or whatever and should relate well with fellow human beings,” he said.

In his speech, the state coordinator of the MMPN, Mallam Abdulrazaq Yusuf Laaro, said that the association that was formed in the 1990s in Kwara State aimed to foster unity among Muslim media practitioners in the state.

Mallam Laaro, who commended efforts of the late pioneer Grand Khadi in the state, Justice Abdulkadir Oriire, at making the association gain ground in the state, also thanked other well to do Muslims and organisations for their contributions at promoting Islam through the group.

The programme also featured reading from the Holy Qur’an and goodwill messages from notable Islamic personalities.

