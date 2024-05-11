President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, has been selected to speak at the 5th edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture/Awards, coming up Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The informative and educative programme that is being put together by Timeline Nigeria, an online news portal, is aimed at getting all and sundry acquainted with the sociopolitical happenings in the country and also honour distinguished Nigerians in politics and business sectors.

The theme of this year’s event, whose Chairman and Co-chairman are Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Olorunnimbe Mamora respectively is, “News Reporting and Sensationalism: The Effects on National Security in Era of New Media.”

The Special Guests of the yearly event are First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, His Excellency, Otunba Sen. Gbenga Daniel, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and Dr Siju Iluyomade

Past editions saw the presence of prominent speakers such as Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat; immediate past Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; CEO of Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje among others.

The event promises to live up to its expected billings as some highly placed individuals have already signed interest to grace the epoch-making occasion even as some carefully selected Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour would be honoured.

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus bags appointment as SA to Reps Speaker, Abass