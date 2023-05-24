Bayo Bayz, an emerging singer from Edo state, Nigeria, is garnering attention from major players in the music industry. Most notably, Olanrewaju Alaka, CEO of Laerryblue Media, recently praised the young artist, highlighting his signature vocal prowess as a potential “Big deal.”

Bayo Bayz whose real name is Adebayo Abobarin, exudes lyrical ability that has caught the attention of several music professionals, with many touting him as the next big thing in the industry. Since beginning his career in 2015, Bayo Bayz has built a loyal fan base and released several critically acclaimed singles.

Laerryblue is the latest to take notice of Bayobayz’s talent, stating in a recent Twitter post “Just discovered @Bayobayz2 Afrobeat music and I am absolutely blown away! 🌟🔥 The groovy beats, captivating vocals, and authentic African flavours in his music are pure magic. I think he’s going to be a big deal.”

The praise comes at a critical juncture in Bayo Bayz’s career, as he is currently preparing to embark on an international music tour in the United Kingdom and also release his first full-length album later this year. The record, which features collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names, promises to be a tour-de-force, showcasing his rare talent and versatility.

Fans of Bayo Bayz and music aficionados can expect to hear much more from the rising star in the coming months.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE