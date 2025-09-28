Measles-Rubella: Niger govt launches immunisation campaign

The Niger State Ministry of Primary Healthcare has launched a robust advocacy and sensitisation drive across the Kontagora and Kagara Emirates of the state for the upcoming Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction and Polio Campaign (IMPACT) funded by the World Bank.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Gana, while speaking at the palace, said that the initiative is key to ensuring that every segment of the population is well-informed and ready for the vaccination process.

He stated further that the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration is committed to proactive public health measures.

The Project Manager of IMPACT, Hamza Tijani, explained that the primary aim of the immunisation campaign in Niger is to achieve comprehensive immunisation against these preventable diseases, ensuring every eligible child receives the necessary protection.

He stressed that the campaign’s crucial role is to minimise morbidity and mortality associated with measles, rubella, and polio, thereby fostering healthier and more resilient populations.

While focusing on Measles and Rubella, both Dr Junaidu Innuwa and Dr Hauwa Nnatako spoke extensively on the severity of measles and rubella, highlighting the vaccines’ efficacy. They confirmed that the vaccines will be administered free of charge.

They expressed gratitude and pleasure that the IMPACT project was introduced as such a transformative community health initiative, which is vital for disease elimination efforts.

In their separate remarks, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Bara Muazu II, and Emir of Kagara, Mallam Ahmed Garba Gunna Attahiru II, both pledged their support to mobilise their communities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry urged all parents and guardians across Niger State to take full advantage of the free and vital health intervention to protect their children and wards against these debilitating diseases.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

