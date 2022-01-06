Measles, leading cause of hearing loss in children in Ekiti — Experts

EXPERTS say that the high prevalence of measles-induced hearing loss in Ekiti State is worrisome despite the availability of the measles vaccine and so recommended routine hearing assessment for children with febrile conditions to detect any hearing loss promptly.

In the study, the researchers found that measles takes up the largest ‘chunk’ of the cases of hearing loss in both ears with a prevalence of 45.8%. Twenty-eight (32.2%) were from febrile illnesses that were treated with ototoxic (ear poisoning) antibiotics.

Meningitis was responsible for 17 (12.0%) of the cases; in 23.5% of the meningitic cases, chronic suppurative otitis media (a middle ear infection) was the focus of infection. The hearing loss was mostly diagnosed late.

The researchers had looked at the medical records of 142 children with profound hearing loss in both ears at the otolaryngological and paediatric clinics of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti and Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, between January 2009 and December 2018. It was in the Pan African Medical Journal.

The children were aged 6 to 15 years. Causes of hearing loss in these children include measles, meningitis, malaria, mumps, sickle cell disease (SCD), birth asphyxia (lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain) and neonatal jaundice. Immunisation was received by 13 (20%) of those with measles-induced hearing loss.

They, however, said that 20% of the children with measles-induced profound hearing loss in both ears in this study had previously been immunised against measles although they could not be ascertained if this was due to measles vaccine failure.

According to them, “Of great concern, however, was the occurrence of profound bilateral hearing loss unknown causes. One reason that might be advanced for the recurring ‘decimal’ is the inability of pregnant women to recognise the characteristic features of some intrauterine causes of profound bilateral hearing loss. A typical example is the occurrence of maternal rubella, the features of which may appear a red herring.

“Ear discharge is believed by mothers to be a normal feature of teething hence innocuous. This myth might prevent early uptake of treatment for ear discharge among children. Thus, there is the need to sensitise mothers on prompt treatment of ear discharge among children. This may reduce the incidence of profound bilateral hearing loss.”

Profound bilateral hearing loss is largely irreversible and without rehabilitation, the victim risks being deaf and dumb. It is caused by damage to the inner ear or the nerve from the ear to the brain. In children and infants, causes include congenital abnormalities or infections. In this type of hearing loss, higher-pitched tones may sound muffled. It may become difficult to pick out words against background noise.

