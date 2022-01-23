MDCN urges FG to tackle impediment in upward review of health workers’ age

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has called on Federal Government to tackle any challenge hampering the upward review of the retirement age of health workers in the country.

The MDCN in a communique co-signed by its President, Dr Victor Makanjuola, and the Secretary-General, Dr Yemi Raji, issued at the end of the National Executive Council Meeting at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital(ATBTH) in Bauchi State disclosed that despite the announcement of Government’s approval of an upward review of the retirement age for health workers, there have been administrative impediments to its implementation.

The Council also expressed displeasure over The level of insecurity in the country which has remained worrisome thereby making it nearly impossible to safely use certain road routes across the country despite efforts being made by the Government to address the challenge.

MDCN also stated that many recent policies of Government appear to target medical professionals and their practice

in Nigeria, which adversely impact on quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

“The recently released circular on review of Hazard Allowance by the Federal Government

(SWC/04/S.218/11/406) is grossly inadequate to address the multiple risks faced by an average Health worker in Nigeria and further complicates the near-complete erosion of relativity in remuneration that has existed among different health workers.

“The persistent attack on Medical and Dental Postgraduate Medical Fellowship and discrimination against our members have continued unabated.

“These unwarranted and unjustifiable attacks have the potential for disrupting medical training in our universities and tertiary hospitals.

“The process of correcting the shortfalls in remuneration of the Clinical Lecturers has been extremely slow.

“The mass exodus of medical and dental consultants to more developed countries has brought significant disruptions to Nigeria’s health care ecosystem. Over 100 consultants had left the services of 17 tertiary health institutions in the last 24 months.”

The Communique further stated that members have yet to fully explore the area of private medical and dental practices in Nigeria as a catalyst for improvements in health care delivery and self-improvement.

“The harmonious and collaborative relationship that exists between ATBU and ATBUTH, Bauchi, particularly the establishment of the Joint Development Committee between both Some State Governments are owing to our members several months salaries, especially Abia and Ondo States.

MDCN, however, resolved among others that government should intensify efforts at resolving the security challenges in the country once and for all to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians.

It also admonished Government needs to engage crirical stakeholders when formulating policies that have direct and indirect impacts on the healthcare system in the country.

“There is need for immediate review of the recently released circular on Hazard Allowance by the Federal Government, which was not in line with the earlier agreement reached during negotiation with our Association, with the hope of reflecting the current realities and relativity of remuneration of the healthcare workers.

“The persistent attack on Medical and Dental Postgraduate Medical Fellowship and discrimination against our members would no longer be tolerated and any institutions that do such will be blacklisted.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, National Council on Establishments and other relevant Agencies should expedite action on the implementation of the upward review of retirement age for Health workers.

“Further delay might result in irreversible damage to the nation’s health security from the brain drain of the experienced and highly skilled health workforce.”

MDCN urges FG to tackle impediment in upward review of health workers' age

