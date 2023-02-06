The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has inducted 26 new medical graduates of the Oba Okunade Sijuade College of Health Sciences, Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State as qualified doctors.

The 17th Oath Taking and Induction ceremony of the 2021/2022 session of the first private premier university in Nigeria took place at the institution’s main library conference hall, Okada Town, on Monday.

The Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, while inducting the new doctors, advised them to continually adhere strictly to the ethical standards of the medical profession.

The Registrar, who was represented by the Deputy Registrar of MDCN, Dr Henry Okwuokenye, informed the new inductees that there are rules that would guide them on what to do in the act of medicine.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, in his address, said the induction ceremony was an opportunity to reinforce the ethical basis of the Medicine and Dentistry profession

He disclosed that Igbinedion University places a premium on high ethical standards in the training of its medical students, assuring that the institution would continue to collaborate with MDCN towards producing doctors that would uphold the Hippocratic Oath and practice the profession with honour, dignity and fear of God.

Prof. Ezemonye noted that the induction ceremony has provided further opportunity to draw attention to the massive brain drain in the health sector, lamenting that the phenomenon is affecting medical doctors and all cadres of health workers in the country.

He said: “Today’s event provides a further opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing massive brain drain in the health sector. The phenomenon is affecting medical doctors and all cadres of health workers.

“It is depleting the number of doctors in the country and impacting negatively the doctors to patient ratio in the country, contributing to the worsening of unacceptably high morbidity and mortality data for the country.

“It has therefore become imperative for government at all levels and relevant stakeholders to take urgent steps to halt the ugly trend,” he said.

The VC maintained that the 26 new inductees, compressing 18 females and 8 males were found worthy in character and learning by the University, however, congratulated the inductees for the completion of their training.





He urged them to focus on the quest to contribute their quota to the enhancement of Nigeria’s health care system.

Prof. Dominic Osaghae, the Dean, School of Clinical Medicine, and Prof. Jacob Unuigbe, Provost of Health Sciences, IUO, in their separate addresses advised the new doctors to be good ambassadors of the university.

