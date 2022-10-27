MDCN denies signing bilateral agreement with UK to curb brain drain

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Court Stops Kogi Govt From Closing Down Dangote Cement, Others
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi State government from closing down Dangote Cement Plc in the Obajana area of the state…
Doctor’s Training Subsidy: How Nigeria Lost N5.7 Billion In 9 Months
NIGERIA has lost more than N5.7 billion on its investment in the training of doctors in the last three quarters of this year with over 1300 doctors trained in Nigeria moving to the UK between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and at least 200 others licensed…
Flooding: 30 Years Of Consistent Investment Needed To Control Menace ― FG
With 612 persons now confirmed dead and 1.4 million displaced in recent floods in the country, the federal government on Wednesday noted that it will take 30 years of consistent investment to control the menace…