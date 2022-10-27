MDCN denies signing bilateral agreement with UK to curb brain drain

Latest News
By Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja.
MDCN bilateral agreement UK ,tackle impediment in upward review
The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has denied signing a bilateral agreement with the UK government restricting the migration of Nigerian doctors.
The MDCN in a disclaimer issued on its website several hours after it posted some pictures announcing that some officials of the council visited the GMC, UK.
Meanwhile, a Twitter user with the handle @doctorisonu had on Wednesday, tweeted that “I’m hearing that the visit of the Nigeria MDCN team to the UK …there was a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and UK government that before any Nigerian doctor can practice and be registered in the UK, they must have worked in Nigeria for 10 years.”
However, the council confirmed the report that the visit may not be unconnected to the brain drain in the country.
It said its Facebook page said “The Social media was flooded with fake news and misinterpretations over MDCN’s visit to the General Medical Council, UK.
“We have a lot of useful discussions amongst which is the possibility of the UK government to repatriate some funds in line with global health initiatives from Nigerian doctors who were trained with taxpayers’ funds.
“Discussion around stemming the tide of brain drain also took place. Therefore, the rumour about a bilateral agreement that all Nigerian – trained doctors must practice in Nigeria for at least 10 years before being qualified to live and work in the UK or elsewhere is FALSE, uncalled for, mischievous and should be totally disregarded. “However, no form of agreement was signed.”


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Stops Kogi Govt From Closing Down Dangote Cement, Others

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi State government from closing down Dangote Cement Plc in the Obajana area of the state…

Doctor’s Training Subsidy: How Nigeria Lost N5.7 Billion In 9 Months

NIGERIA has lost more than N5.7 billion on its investment in the training of doctors in the last three quarters of this year with over 1300 doctors trained in Nigeria moving to the UK between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and at least 200 others licensed…

Flooding: 30 Years Of Consistent Investment Needed To Control Menace ― FG

With 612 persons now confirmed dead and 1.4 million displaced in recent floods in the country, the federal government on Wednesday noted that it will take 30 years of consistent investment to control the menace…

You might also like
Latest News

Nigerian farmers lost 80% crop yield to pests, diseases in 2022 ― Report

Latest News

China-Nigeria relationship has improved significantly ― Chinese Ambassador, Jianchun

Latest News

Flood: 500,000 people affected as NGO donates N5m to two communities in Kogi

Latest News

Okon Effiong takes over as new Rivers CP, declares war on criminals

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More