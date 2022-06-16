MDCAN offers free fibroid, hernia surgeries, medical treatment to 300 in Oyo

DOCTORS under the aegis of Medical and Dental Consultant Association Nigeria (MDCAN), Oyo State Hospital Management Board on Wednesday, offered free medical care and 10 surgeries to people in Oyo town as part of their social service.

Chairman, MDCAN, Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Idris Fasasi, said about 300 individuals are to benefit from the free medical outreach and surgeries’ at the State Hospital, Oyo, adding that 10 cases of hernia, fibroid and caesarian operation were slated to be done for free during the exercise.

He added that tests for hepatitis, HIV, tuberculosis, infections, blood volume levels, blood pressure and sugar levels as well as cervical cancer screening are to be offered for everyone that comes for the one-day exercise that had specialist doctors from all state government hospitals in the state.

Dr Fasasi stated “we are pulling our expertise as specialist doctors together to offer free services to indigent people in the state; we believe that this is a way of giving back to the society; it is a way of ensuring that they can assess free medical service, both surgical and medical. The State government’s free medical programme, we believe is not enough, looking at the number of people in the community. That is why we decided to do this, too.”

Retired Archibishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu, on behalf of Oyo Town, who was appreciative of the free medical and surgical service, said “this is about your determination to render service to our population, with all our expertise and through your members. We appreciate the gesture and pray that you are rewarded.”