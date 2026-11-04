MD School celebrates 40 years, rewards staff, honours late GOCOP president

MD School, New Oko-Oba, Lagos, has celebrated its 40th anniversary, rewarding 25 long-serving teachers and staff members and honouring the late former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Dotun Oladipo, for his contributions to the institution.

The celebration, held in Lagos at the weekend, brought together current pupils, alumni, parents and dignitaries from various professions, including government. Activities at the event included praise and worship, prayers, a sermon and cultural displays.

The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of awards to 25 of the institution’s longest-serving teachers and staff members, who received prizes in recognition of their contributions to the school’s growth.

Among the award recipients was Mrs Olusola Akaiso, celebrated as the school’s longest-serving teacher and a dependable staff member who rose through the ranks to become Head of School. She emerged as the top recipient, taking home a plot of land alongside other prizes.

Another staff member, Mr James Ugwunali, who had previously received a plot of land, was also rewarded with a cash prize to support the completion of his building project.

A solemn moment at the ceremony was the posthumous recognition of late Dotun Oladipo, former president of GOCOP, for his contributions to the development of the school.

In a tribute, the executive director of the school, Mrs Omolara Adedugbe, described Oladipo as a dependable partner who played an active role in the institution’s development.

“Dotun was with us when we celebrated both 20 and 30 years and played an active role. Even this year, he was gearing up for this celebration when he succumbed to the cold hands of death,” she said, praying for the repose of his soul.

Adedugbe, while expressing gratitude for the school’s growth and success over the years, attributed its achievements to the grace of God and the support of people, particularly her family and her late husband, whom she said stood firmly behind her vision.

“When God beckons and gives you an assignment, he does so in several ways. When you truly hear him, and heed his call, he empowers you and ensures he alone takes the glory because he never leaves nor forsakes you, even when the journey becomes tough,” she said.

She disclosed that MD School was established following an idea she conceived with her husband in response to a need identified through his clinic in Ibadan.

According to her, the idea developed into a vision that was “tenaciously pursued and jealously guarded from inception” and had now become a legacy by the special grace of God.

She also paid tribute to past and present members of staff, describing them as the “heroes of our story” and noting that no vision could succeed without the contributions of those who supported its implementation.

“MD School has been propelled to where it is today because of the efforts of people who contributed in one way or the other, and that is growth through people,” she said.

Among the dignitaries at the celebration were the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Akin Olujimi, who chaired the occasion, and the director, Office of Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Dr Suleiman Ogunmuyiwa, who was the Special Guest of Honour.

Also present was the traditional ruler of Ijebu-Ijesha, Oba Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye, alongside other notable personalities.