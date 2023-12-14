Staff and students of McPherson University, on Seriki Sotayo campus, Ogun, on Wednesday, held a Christmas carol, with the vice chancellor seizing the opportunity to reward some outstanding staff.

The vice-chancellor of the private university, Professor Francis Igbasan, while appreciating God for preserving the staff and students up till this time of the year, said the “soul-lifting Christmas carol” was another moment to congregate and celebrate their common achievements and successes.

Professor Igbasan added that both the staff and students were important in the grand scheme of things the university could boast of.

“It is only through shared commitment and dedication that we can all lift the university and reposition it among the best in Africa. Let us continue to work together, with the same spirit, to achieve all our set goals,” he said.

The deputy vice chancellor (DVC) of the university, Professor Olatuniji Okejola, who was witnessing the university carol for the first time, stated that he was impressed with the turnout of the staff and students, and also with the quality of the performance.

“It is good to see everybody, staff and students, in a Christmas mood. Everyone, including top university management staff, is participating in it. By God’s grace, we will witness many more years of this,” Professor Okejola said.

The university’s chaplain, Reverend Mrs Ibiwunmi Alo, while anchoring the exhortation session, said the carol was germane in the sense that it reminded them of the birth of Christ and the purpose He came to the world.

“God so much loves the world that he sent his Son to us, that whoever believes in him will be saved. That is why we are celebrating today,” she said.

Reverend Alo added that after the carol, the students will vacate on Friday for the Christmas holidays, while the staff will vacate next week.

The vice chancellor, Professor Igbasan, on behalf of the university, presented two categories of awards – Excellence/Productivity Award and Special Letters of Commendation Award − to both senior and junior staff of the university who stood out in the last one year.

The vice chancellor noted that these maiden editions of awards are part of what he promised in his inaugural address as vice chancellor last year − that he will pay attention to staff welfare and excellent services.

Six staff members were awarded the Excellence/Productivity Award with a cash prize of N50,000 for each awardee. On the other hand, three staff members were given the Special Letters of Commendation for their service to the university.

The vice chancellor stated that the 2024 edition of the McPherson University Staff Productivity Awards will be better and bigger, adding “We should all stay hopeful and let us remain diligent and creative in all our duty posts.”

In the course of the carol, staff and students of the university engaged in the singing of Christmas hymns, praise and worship, Bible reading, singing and dancing, drama display, among others.

The acting registrar, Mr Olufemi Adebowale; the acting bursar, Mr Ademola Osanyiro; the librarian, Dr Abiola Omotosho; some deans of facilities, heads of departments, and heads of units were present at the event.

