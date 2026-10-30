McPherson varsity fresh students urged to uphold discipline, good conduct

The fresh students of the faith-based McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, have been urged to be disciplined and to be of good conduct at all times throughout their academic journey at the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Francis Adegbaye Igbasan, on Thursday at the university, during the 2026/2027 orientation programme, warned the fresh students against examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, bullying and other forms of indiscipline.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that the university maintains a zero-tolerance policy for behaviours contrary to its Christian values, and that violations of the university’s rules would attract decisive sanctions, including suspension and expulsion.

Hence, he advised the students to embrace discipline, integrity and responsible conduct throughout their stay at the institution.

Congratulating the students on their admission, the Vice-Chancellor described their entry into the university as an opportunity to develop the knowledge, character and skills required for leadership and service.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to its vision of building a people of excellence and integrity for service, encouraging the students to maximise the university’s facilities, attend classes punctually, participate in chapel services and student fellowships, and engage in extracurricular activities.

He also highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, practical training and industrial experience in preparing graduates to become job creators and contribute meaningfully to society.

Earlier, the Acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Kayode Olumurewa, welcomed the fresh students and encouraged them to take responsibility for their academic and personal development.

Dr Olumurewa advised them to be punctual, diligent and mindful of their choices, noting that university education offered freedom alongside responsibility.

He also assured them of the support of the Directorate of Student Affairs, the Chaplaincy, the Counselling Unit and the Health Centre, urging them to seek assistance whenever they encountered challenges.

The programme featured presentations by the university’s Registrar, Mrs Emi’ Alawode, on the university’s history, vision, mission and core values; the Bursar, Mrs Aderonke Adeofun, on the activities of the Bursary; and the University Librarian, Dr Jerome Idiegbeyen-Ose, on the Library Resource Centre.

Representatives of the various units in the university also enlightened the students on academic affairs, sports, spiritual development and campus security, familiarising them with the university’s facilities, support services and expectations for a successful academic experience.