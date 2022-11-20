McPherson University graduates 107 students, harps on integrity

McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State has graduated 107 students during the 7th convocation of the institution held in the institution’s premises on Saturday.

In his speech, the vice chancellor, of McPherson University, Professor Francis Igbasan, said 10 students graduated with first-class honours.

He advised the graduating students to strive for a high standard of integrity in all their endeavours.

Igbasan advised that integrity will stand them out from the timid crowd for the honour.

While he also noted that the students must be prepared for the tasks ahead of them and live up to expectations just as he added that the world will place a huge demand on them as they step into a new environment.

“My dear graduating students, it is my pleasure to congratulate you once again, on this joyous occasion of the successful completion of your studies here at McPherson University.

“As you step into a new environment, please be aware that new tasks are waiting for you. The world will place huge demands on you.

“In all endeavours, always strive for a high standard of integrity. It will stand you out from the timid crowd for honour. As we say down here. Let the vision and motto of McPherson University, ‘building a people of excellence and integrity for service’ be your watchword.

“As you take the alumni oath today, you have become an ambassador for McPherson University.

“Our values must remain engraved in your hearts and minds. Do not be involved in anything that can spoil the reputation and image of your alma mater. You are expected to identify with the McPherson University Alumni Association, be involved in its activities and play active roles in the association.”

The event also witnessed the installation of the third Chancellor of the institution, Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, who appreciated the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church and visitor, Reverend Sam Aboyeji and the management of the institution for his installation.

He said: “I glorify our Almighty God for my successful installation as the third Chancellor of the university. Just as I pledged a few minutes ago before this congregation, I will perform my duties faithfully and diligently as Chancellor of McPherson University, and I will join hands with other stakeholders in moving the University forward.

“Let me reiterate that this ceremony is very significant to me because I am delivering my first convocation address as chancellor. I am also proud to be an alumnus alongside these champions, having received a Doctor of Science honourary degree from the university. I am deeply grateful for this recognition and honour and look forward to taking the alumni pledge at the appropriate time during this ceremony.”