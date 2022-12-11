McClurkin, Sinach, Eben, Tope Alabi, Travis Greene, others inspire worshippers at The Experience

The leading gospel concert, The Experience organised by the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Wale Adefarasin, did not only leverage on its pace, but also captivated both organic and online worshippers that graced and connected with the event, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, last Friday.

The event tagged: “Jesus: The Exceptional One” attracted thousands with over 36 million impressions on Google and other social media platforms.

According to Adefarasin, the testimonies, miracles and impact that “The Experience” has garnered over the years are the results of implicit faith and staying through to divine instruction at every given point in time.

The 17th edition event featured an array of award-winning frontline indigenous and international gospel musicians such as, Travis Greene, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Dunsin Oyekan, Phil Thompson and Muyiwa Olarewaju. Others are Mr. M & Revelation, Tim Hughes, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Onos Ariyo, Preye Odede, Eno Michaels, Eben and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir of the House on The Rock and many others.

The event was also graced by clerics including, Pastor Godman Akinlabi; Reverend Victor Adeyemi, among others. Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi also graced the event.

The convener and thousands of worshippers also seized the even to honour the late gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, who had on several occasion performed at the concert. Adefarasin led all and sundry to honour the memory, the late gospel artiste who was described as one of their own.

People turned their lights on and acknowledged a powerful voice in gospel music and a music producer per excellence, while Adefarasin prayed, “Our prayer is that God comforts the family he left behind and bless them in ways only He can.”

Adefarasin said: “The Almighty, is both the author and the sustainer of The Experience from its inception until now. The continued success of the event has very little to do with expertise or ability, nor our connections, instead it has everything to do with the One who chose to do the extraordinary with ordinary people like you and me, year in and year out.”

“The Experience’ is more than just an exhilarating event. It is a night of unfeigned communion between The Creator and His creation. It is far beyond the describable. It is an experience with God. It is always such a joy to behold the uninhibited praise, the passionate worship, the fervent intercession and the fraternal camaraderie, in spite of the diversity of varied creeds and classes present at the concert.

“It is never mere coincidence that The Experience is intentionally positioned at the end of the year, which presents the perfect opportunity for all to appreciate the Almighty for the deliverances wrought, the blessing vested, and the increase given across the expanse of the year, with the certain conviction that there will be greater grace in the coming year.

“This year, we are not particular about the economic benefits of The Experience and that is not the currency of finance that I want to talk about but the currency of faith and its dividends,” he added.

He opined that devastating as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were, The Experience has continued to grow in ubiquity, in favour from near and far, and in leaps and bounds in spite of the Covid-19 years and aftermath. The Experience 2020, which was a virtual edition, had a combined total digital footprint of well over five million views”.

“Only a shift in our perspective can veritably liberate our nation from the clutches of self-interest, greed, graft and avarice into the veritable value judgements of common interest, development, justice for all, security in all our aspects, freedom of worship, political stability, economic stability and growth, industrialisation, and the clear ascent into first-world nationhood”, he said.

The cleric added that Nigeria is still in God’s hands and if Nigerians fight to get their country back from the military dictators, then is time to take our country from people who have given themselves to graft and self-aggrievement and put it in a generation of whom now Nigeria belongs to.

“The median age in this country is 17. We need to fix it. I believe God that he will speak. When God ask the impossible from us, we will bring our mind out of the box.

“The exceptional God is looking for exceptional body who will assemble people, who will not take no for an answer. Men who will say even if it costs me my life, I will be part of the rebuilding of our nation which has lots of resources and possibilities, potentials,” he added.