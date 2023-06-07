Nigerians have reacted to Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo’s son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya who graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, commenting that it brings to life few scenes in Gang of Lagos.

A netizen stated this in the early hours of Tuesday, 7th June 2023 via his Twitter handle.

He said the famous chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, whose son just graduated from MIT, reminds him of some live scenes in Jadesola Osiberu’s Gang of Lagos.

Check the post below:

MC Oluomo’s son graduating from MIT reminds one of a few scenes in Gangs Of Lagos. — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 7, 2023

