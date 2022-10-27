MC Oluomo mourns as he loses sister

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has announced the passing away of his elder sister, Alhaja Kibitiu Adunni Akinsanya.

The Lagos transport boss made the announcement today, Thursday, October 27, 2022, on his Instagram page.

He described the news of her sister’s death as a rude shock and a painful one. According to him, the late sister has been playing the matriarch role in their family following the death of their mother.

He wrote, “Innal Lilah, Waina Illehi rojiun. This life is indeed ephemeral!!! It is with deep sadness and a heavy sense of loss that I painfully announce the passing of my beloved dearly elder sister and mother, Alh. Kibitiu Adunni Adenuga Akinsanya. The news of her death came to me as the rudest shock ever and I am still trying to process it.

“After the demise of our mother, Alhaja has been our mother figure, diligently working for the peace and progress of the entire family. Her void will be too large to fill and her place can never be replaced.

“As painful and shocking her death is, however, I take solace in the fact that she has lived a fulfilled and beautiful life.”

MC Oluomo further disclosed that his late sister has however been buried today at Biliaminu Akinsanya Street, Lagos in line with Islamic doctrine.

