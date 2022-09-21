MC Oluomo denies imposing sale of Tinubu stickers on commercial drivers

The Chairman of Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has denied imposing the sale of some political stickers to motorists.

On Tuesday, a viral video showed tricycle drivers in the Ajah area of Lagos objecting to being compelled to pay for stickers with the image of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and others.

In his reaction to the video, MC Oluomo denied knowing anything about it and blamed it on his political opponents.

He added that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he is loyal to, has more than enough resources to fund his campaign and he won’t be the one financing the campaign on his behalf.

He, however, implored detractors to leave him out of their political permutation and stop using his name to gain cheap popularity.

He shared a video on his Instagram page which he captioned:

“My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker.

“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Naturally I would have just ignored knowing that it’s the handiwork of naysayers. Being in an election session, I also know their malicious intentions and the cheap political goal they aim to get with the video. I am however compelled for the sake of clarity to set the record straight.

“I did not know anything about the said sticker, and neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct a thorough investigation.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people. May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office.

“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”





