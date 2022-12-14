MC Oluomo announces monthly allowance for Lagos female bus drivers

CHAIRMAN of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has announced the placement of all female commercial bus drivers in the state on a monthly payment.

The allowance, he said, would complement their earnings.

Akinsanya, on Tuesday, while addressing over 500 female commercial bus drivers at the agency’s secretariat in Agege, promised more welfare packages for all drivers in the state.

He donated N500,000 cash to a female driver, Meimunat Ahmed, who is down with a partial stroke.

Akinsanya also ordered the immediate procurement of a bus engine worth N600,000 for another woman to continue her transport business.

He urged the women to always be good ambassadors of the agency in their dealings with commuters.

According to him, some people will try to take advantage of them behind the wheel but they must show maturity in relating with such people.





“On our own part, we will continue to watch your back and ensure that people do not harass you while going about your legitimate duty,” he said.

He implored them to shun acts that could dent the image of the agency.

The women thanked Akinsanya for the gesture and promised to project a better image of the agency.

The women seized the opportunity of the event to announce their endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and the second-term bid of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.