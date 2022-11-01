Mbazulike Amechi dies at 93, Soludo mourns

The only surviving Zikist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi had died at the age of 93 years.

According to a release from the family and signed by Azeana Tagbo Amechi, Chief Amechi died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Until his death, Chief Amechi, who hailed from Amihe village in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was a Nationalist and the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement.

The statement read: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and Country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed sadness over his death.

Governor Soludo described the late Amechi as an outstanding patriot and nationalist who served the nation diligently.





According to the governor, the late elder statesman lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation

“He was a renowned nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the Zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman,” Governor Soludo recalled

The governor further stated that the death of Amechi was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area and to Anambra state but also a monumental loss to Ndigbo and the Nigerian nation.

The governor, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Anambra State commiserated with the Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement made avaliable to journalists in Awka, by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.