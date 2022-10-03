Mbaka was not removed as spiritual director of Adoration ministry ―Catholic Secretariat

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has said that the embattled priest, Reverend Dr Ejike Mbaka was not removed as the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry as widely reported.

CSN said the vocal priest having been told to take time away in solitude, was asked to propose a priest to administer the Adoration Ministry in the interim, and with the approval of his Bishop, Mbaka introduced Fr Anthony Amadi to his followers.

A statement signed by the Director of Social Communications CSN, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, however, said, unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2 October 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognizing His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son. May our Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him. Amen,” the statement noted.

